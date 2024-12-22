Who's Playing

Cal St.-Stanislaus Warriors @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Cal St.-Stanislaus 0-2, Sacramento State 2-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will take on the Cal St.-Stanislaus Warriors in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at The Nest. The Hornets are limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.

The experts figured Sacramento State would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Oregon State, and, well: they nailed that call. Sacramento State was completely outmatched by Oregon State on the road and fell 82-45. The matchup marked the Hornets' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Sacramento State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 16.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 9.6 per game.

Meanwhile, Cal St.-Stanislaus' game on Wednesday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 68-52 bruising from San Fran.

Sacramento State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-9. As for Cal St.-Stanislaus, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything went Sacramento State's way against Cal St.-Stanislaus when the teams last played back in December of 2022, as Sacramento State made off with a 72-51 victory. Does Sacramento State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal St.-Stanislaus turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Sacramento State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.