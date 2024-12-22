Who's Playing
Cal St.-Stanislaus Warriors @ Sacramento State Hornets
Current Records: Cal St.-Stanislaus 0-2, Sacramento State 2-9
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets will take on the Cal St.-Stanislaus Warriors in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at The Nest. The Hornets are limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.
The experts figured Sacramento State would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Oregon State, and, well: they nailed that call. Sacramento State was completely outmatched by Oregon State on the road and fell 82-45. The matchup marked the Hornets' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Sacramento State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 16.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 9.6 per game.
Meanwhile, Cal St.-Stanislaus' game on Wednesday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 68-52 bruising from San Fran.
Sacramento State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-9. As for Cal St.-Stanislaus, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.
Everything went Sacramento State's way against Cal St.-Stanislaus when the teams last played back in December of 2022, as Sacramento State made off with a 72-51 victory. Does Sacramento State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal St.-Stanislaus turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Sacramento State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Sacramento State 72 vs. Cal St.-Stanislaus 51