Who's Playing
CCSU Blue Devils @ Sacred Heart Pioneers
Current Records: CCSU 2-2, Sacred Heart 1-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
After starting their season with six straight games on the road, Sacred Heart is finally coming home. They will host the CCSU Blue Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
On Sunday, Sacred Heart found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 89-70 punch to the gut against Brown.
Meanwhile, CCSU ended up a good deal behind Northeastern on Saturday and lost 80-62.
Sacred Heart's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for CCSU, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.
Sacred Heart and CCSU were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February, but Sacred Heart came up empty-handed after a 68-67 defeat. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Sacred Heart has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.
- Feb 24, 2024 - CCSU 68 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Feb 08, 2024 - CCSU 77 vs. Sacred Heart 70
- Feb 25, 2023 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. CCSU 67
- Feb 04, 2023 - Sacred Heart 78 vs. CCSU 65
- Jan 17, 2022 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. CCSU 66
- Feb 17, 2021 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. CCSU 70
- Jan 14, 2021 - Sacred Heart 65 vs. CCSU 48
- Jan 23, 2020 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. CCSU 54
- Jan 15, 2020 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. CCSU 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. CCSU 66