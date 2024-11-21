Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: CCSU 2-2, Sacred Heart 1-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After starting their season with six straight games on the road, Sacred Heart is finally coming home. They will host the CCSU Blue Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Sunday, Sacred Heart found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 89-70 punch to the gut against Brown.

Meanwhile, CCSU ended up a good deal behind Northeastern on Saturday and lost 80-62.

Sacred Heart's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for CCSU, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Sacred Heart and CCSU were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February, but Sacred Heart came up empty-handed after a 68-67 defeat. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.