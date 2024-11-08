Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: CCSU 0-1, Saint Joseph's 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off against the CCSU Blue Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hagan Arena. The Hawks will be strutting in after a victory while the Blue Devils will be stumbling in from a loss.

Saint Joseph's is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Navy by a score of 70-63.

Saint Joseph's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Erik Reynolds II, who scored 29 points along with five rebounds, and Xzayvier Brown, who earned 22 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Even though they won, Saint Joseph's struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Navy pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, CCSU had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 59-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Providence. The Blue Devils have struggled against the Friars recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, CCSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Jones, who scored 21 points in addition to three steals, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Jones also posted a 44.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Abdul Momoh was another key player, posting 11 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Saint Joseph's, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Saint Joseph's strolled past CCSU in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 83-66. Will Saint Joseph's repeat their success, or does CCSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 15.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.