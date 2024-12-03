Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Princeton 6-3, Saint Joseph's 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Princeton is 0-5 against Saint Joseph's since December of 2015 but things could change on Tuesday. The Princeton Tigers will head out to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hagan Arena. After both made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Tuesday.

Princeton is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Nazareth 99-63. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-28.

Princeton was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Saint Joseph's, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Friday. They steamrolled past Coppin State 83-54 on Tuesday. That looming 83-54 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Hawks yet this season.

Erik Reynolds II was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 18 points along with four steals and four blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Dasear Haskins, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points.

The victory made it two in a row for Princeton and bumps their season record up to 6-3. As for Saint Joseph's, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Princeton has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Princeton is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Princeton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won all of the games they've played against Princeton in the last 9 years.