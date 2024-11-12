Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Villanova 2-1, Saint Joseph's 1-1

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.98

What to Know

Saint Joseph's is 1-8 against Villanova since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Saint Joseph's Hawks will host the Villanova Wildcats at 5:00 p.m. ET at Hagan Arena.

Saint Joseph's was supposed to be headed into the match following a big victory against CCSU, but things went a little differently in their contest on Friday. Saint Joseph's took a 73-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of CCSU.

Saint Joseph's loss came about despite a quality game from Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds. Fleming's performance made up for a slower game against Navy last Monday. Another player making a difference was Xzayvier Brown, who posted 16 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Villanova against N.J. Tech on Friday as the squad secured a 91-54 win.

Among those leading the charge was Eric Dixon, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Wooga Poplar was another key player, posting 12 points plus five rebounds.

Saint Joseph's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-1. As for Villanova, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Saint Joseph's is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Saint Joseph's was able to grind out a solid victory over Villanova when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 78-65. Will Saint Joseph's repeat their success, or does Villanova have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Villanova is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Saint Joseph's.