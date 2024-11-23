Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Cal Poly 3-3, Saint Mary's 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Saint Mary's Gaels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Pavilion. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.7 points per game this season.

Cal Poly is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Arizona State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 93-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sun Devils. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Sunday (82), the Mustangs still had to take the loss.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jarred Hyder, who earned 27 points. What's more, he also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Kieran Elliott was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

Cal Poly struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They blew past the Warriors, posting a 78-38 win. That looming 78-38 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Gaels yet this season.

Cal Poly's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Saint Mary's, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-0.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cal Poly just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've nailed 48% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Poly was pulverized by Saint Mary's 79-48 in their previous meeting back in November of 2019. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Cal Poly was down 46-21.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won both of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 9 years.