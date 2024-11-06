Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: UC San Diego 0-0, San Diego State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the San Diego State Aztecs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Viejas Arena.

Looking back to last season, UC San Diego finished on the right side of .500 (21-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, San Diego State had a stellar season and finished 22-9.

UC San Diego and San Diego State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but UC San Diego came up empty-handed after a 63-62 loss. Can UC San Diego avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 11.5-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last 3 years.