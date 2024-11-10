Halftime Report

San Fran. is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against Boise State.

San Fran. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Boise State 1-0, San Fran. 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The San Fran. Dons will face off against the Boise State Broncos at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

San Fran. is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Tuesday. They came out on top against Cal Poly by a score of 86-78.

San Fran.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Malik Thomas, who had 23 points in addition to five steals. Tyrone Riley IV was another key player, going 10 for 18 en route to 26 points.

Meanwhile, Boise State was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They took their match on Wednesday with ease, bagging an 87-43 victory over Oakland. With the Broncos ahead 48-18 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Boise State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was O'Mar Stanley out in front who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. What's more, Stanley also posted a 85.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Andrew Meadow, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Boise State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oakland only posted two.

San Fran. came up short against Boise State in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 63-58. Will San Fran. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

San Fran. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-13 record against the spread.

Odds

Boise State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Broncos slightly, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.