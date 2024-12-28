Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: LMU 8-4, San Fran. 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

LMU has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the San Fran. Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup will give the Lions their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

LMU's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. The stars were shining brightly for them in an 85-69 win over N. Alabama on Sunday. That's two games straight that LMU has won by exactly 16 points.

Among those leading the charge was Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who went 11 for 17 en route to 28 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jevon Porter, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

LMU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Alabama only posted eight.

Meanwhile, San Fran. didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Montana on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-67 victory.

San Fran. can attribute much of their success to Marcus Williams, who went 8 for 11 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Williams also posted a 72.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was Tyrone Riley IV, who earned 17 points plus seven rebounds.

LMU's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4. As for San Fran., they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: LMU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

LMU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played San Fran.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 11-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LMU.