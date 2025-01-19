Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Fran. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-34 lead against Oregon State.

If San Fran. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-5 in no time. On the other hand, Oregon State will have to make due with a 14-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Oregon State 14-5, San Fran. 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Oregon State Beavers and the San Fran. Dons are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Beavers in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Oregon State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 97-89 win over Gonzaga on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Oregon State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Michael Rataj, who went 9 for 15 en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Kingz, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points plus three steals and two blocks.

Even though they won, Oregon State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, San Fran. didn't have too much trouble with Pepperdine on Thursday as they won 80-63.

Malik Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he had 20 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Santa Clara on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Marcus Williams was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 16 points.

Oregon State pushed their record up to 14-5 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home. As for San Fran., they have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, San Fran. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Oregon State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

San Fran. is a 3-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

