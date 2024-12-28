Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Boise State 9-3, San Jose State 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

What to Know

San Jose State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Last Saturday, San Jose State got the win against Kennesaw State by a conclusive 89-65.

San Jose State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Josh Uduje, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points plus two steals. Uduje's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Latrell Davis, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points.

San Jose State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.4 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 17.4.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for Boise State in a 77-59 victory over Air Force on Saturday. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Boise State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyson Degenhart, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Alvaro Cardenas, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 assists.

San Jose State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for Boise State, they pushed their record up to 9-3 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Jose State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

San Jose State took a serious blow against Boise State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 82-50. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point San Jose State was down 38-16.

Odds

Boise State is a big 9-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.