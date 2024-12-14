Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Bradley 8-1, Santa Clara 5-5

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will face off against the Bradley Braves at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum. The Broncos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Santa Clara strolled past Fresno State with points to spare, taking the game 81-66. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Broncos.

Santa Clara relied on the efforts of Tyeree Bryan, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and five steals, and Carlos Stewart, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus two steals. What's more, Bryan also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in January.

Santa Clara was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Fresno State only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Bradley entered their tilt with S. Illinois on Tuesday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They were the clear victor by an 83-60 margin over the Salukis. The Braves have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 23 points or more this season.

Zek Montgomery and Almar Atlason were among the main playmakers for Bradley as the former went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points and the latter went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Duke Deen, who earned ten points in addition to two steals.

The win got Santa Clara back to even at 5-5. As for Bradley, their victory bumped their record up to 8-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Santa Clara has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.