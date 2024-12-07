Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Fresno State 3-5, Santa Clara 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN Plus

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After three games on the road, Santa Clara is heading back home. They will welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. The Broncos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid victory over McNeese, taking the game 74-67.

Tyeree Bryan was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Mahi, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State entered their game against San Diego State on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Fresno State as they lost 84-62 to San Diego State. The Bulldogs haven't had much luck with the Aztecs recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Fresno State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as San Diego State posted 12.

Santa Clara's win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Santa Clara has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Santa Clara came up short against Fresno State in their previous meeting back in November of 2021, falling 59-52. Will Santa Clara have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.