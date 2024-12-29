Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Santa Clara and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 52-43, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Santa Clara entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Pepperdine step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Pepperdine 6-7, Santa Clara 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Pepperdine has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Pepperdine will head into Saturday's match on the come-up: they were handed a three-point loss in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against UC Davis on Saturday. Pepperdine took their game with ease, bagging an 85-46 win over UC Davis. The oddsmakers were on the Waves' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Pepperdine got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Dovydas Butka out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaxon Olvera, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus three steals.

Pepperdine was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UC Davis only posted five.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Santa Clara). They took down South Dakota 98-81 on Saturday. Winning may never get old, but the Broncos sure are getting used to it with their fifth in a row.

Santa Clara's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Adama-Alpha Bal, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five assists and five rebounds. That's the most assists Bal has posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Johnny O'Neil, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

Pepperdine has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for Santa Clara, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Pepperdine has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Pepperdine must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 16-point spread they're up against.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 16-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.