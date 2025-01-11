Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Radford 11-6, SC Upstate 5-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

SC Upstate is 2-8 against Radford since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, SC Upstate finally turned things around against Presbyterian on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Blue Hose by a score of 77-67.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Radford, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Thursday. They blew past Winthrop 87-67 on Saturday. With the Highlanders ahead 46-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

SC Upstate's victory bumped their record up to 5-12. As for Radford, they pushed their record up to 11-6 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

SC Upstate came up short against Radford in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 67-60. Will SC Upstate have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.