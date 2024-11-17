Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Chattanooga 1-3, SE Missouri State 1-2

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will face off against the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Show Me Center. The Mocs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Chattanooga is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Morehead State by a score of 76-62 on Thursday. The victory was some much needed relief for the Mocs as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past Crowleys 93-38. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-17.

SE Missouri State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Chattanooga made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-3. As for SE Missouri State, their win (their first of the season) made their record 1-2.

Chattanooga strolled past SE Missouri State in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a score of 72-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Missouri State and Chattanooga both have 1 win in their last 2 games.