Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Portland State 4-3, Seattle 2-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Seattle is heading back home. They will welcome the Portland State Vikings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 70-48 walloping at the hands of Duke on Friday. The game marked the Redhawks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Seattle struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Portland State posted their closest win since January 27th on Saturday. They skirted past Utah Tech 71-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Vikings.

Seattle's loss dropped their record down to 2-5. As for Portland State, they pushed their record up to 4-3 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Seattle beat Portland State 83-71 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Will Seattle repeat their success, or does Portland State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.