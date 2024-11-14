Halftime Report

A win for Seton Hall would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Seton Hall leads 24-22 over Hofstra.

If Seton Hall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-1 in no time. On the other hand, Hofstra will have to make due with a 2-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Hofstra Pride @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Hofstra 2-0, Seton Hall 1-1

The Hofstra Pride will face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum. The Pride will be strutting in after a victory while the Pirates will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, Hofstra earned a 90-76 win over Iona. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Pride.

Hofstra's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaquan Sanders, who went 7 for 12 en route to 24 points plus three steals. Jean Aranguren was another key player, almost dropping a triple-double on 18 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Hofstra was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Iona only posted ten.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins dating back to last season, Seton Hall's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They lost 57-56 to Fordham on a last-minute jump shot From Jackie Johnson III. The Pirates didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Hofstra's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Seton Hall, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-1.

Hofstra is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Seton Hall is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

