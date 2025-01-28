Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Providence 10-10, Seton Hall 6-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Providence Friars and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Prudential Center. The Friars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, Providence was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgetown, taking the game 78-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Providence to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who had 12 points. Another player making a difference was Corey Floyd Jr., who scored 11 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They suffered a bruising 79-54 loss at the hands of Creighton.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Garwey Dual, who scored ten points in addition to five assists and three steals.

The win got Providence back to even at 10-10. As for Seton Hall, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Providence has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given Providence's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Providence was able to grind out a solid victory over Seton Hall when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 91-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Providence has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.