Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: St. John's 15-3, Seton Hall 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.62

What to Know

Seton Hall will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center.

Last Wednesday, Seton Hall came up short against Butler and fell 82-77. The Pirates have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chaunce Jenkins, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%). Another player making a difference was Scotty Middleton, who had 14 points.

Seton Hall struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, St. John's waltzed into their match on Tuesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Hoyas by a score of 63-58.

Aaron Scott was the offensive standout of the matchup as he shot 4-for-7 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kadary Richmond, who had ten points in addition to eight assists and three steals.

Seton Hall's loss dropped their record down to 6-11. As for St. John's, they pushed their record up to 15-3 with the win, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Seton Hall suffered a grim 91-72 defeat to St. John's when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Seton Hall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

St. John's is a big 9-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Red Storm slightly, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.