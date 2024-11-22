Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, SF Austin looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against Presbyterian.

If SF Austin keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Presbyterian will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Presbyterian 2-3, SF Austin 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Lumberjacks' defense has only allowed 61 points per game this season, so the Blue Hose's offense will have their work cut out for them.

SF Austin is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 149.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 59-49 hit to the loss column at the hands of Arkansas State on Saturday. Having soared to a lofty 87 points in the game before, the Lumberjacks' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Even though they lost, SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian lost to Kennesaw State on the road by a decisive 85-67 margin on Saturday. The matchup marked the Blue Hose's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Presbyterian's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jonah Pierce, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Pierce a new career-high in assists (two).

SF Austin's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Presbyterian, they dropped their record down to 2-3 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Going forward, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

SF Austin is a big 8.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.