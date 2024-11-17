Who's Playing

Ecclesia Royals @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Ecclesia 0-1, Southern U. 0-3

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

What to Know

After starting their season with three straight games on the road, Southern U. is finally coming home. They will host the Ecclesia Royals at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The experts predicted Southern U. would be headed in after a win, but East Texas A&M made sure that didn't happen. Southern U. fell just short of East Texas A&M by a score of 70-68 on Wednesday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Jaguars have suffered since January 15th.

Meanwhile, Ecclesia had to start their season on the road on Thursday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 110-48 defeat at the hands of UL Monroe. The Royals just can't catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row dating back to last season.

Southern U.'s defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-3. As for Ecclesia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Southern U. against Ecclesia in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 115-42 victory. In that game, Southern U. amassed a halftime lead of 59-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Southern U. has won all of the games they've played against Ecclesia in the last 9 years.