Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Southern Utah and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Southern Utah is up 36-34 over FIU.

If Southern Utah keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, FIU will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: FIU 0-1, Southern Utah 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off against the FIU Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southern Utah is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Western New Mexico 96-68. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-25.

Southern Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western New Mexico only posted ten.

FIU kicked off their season on the road on Tuesday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell 77-70 to Rice.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jayden Brewer, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Another player making a difference was Travis Gray, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Looking forward, Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-11-1 record against the spread.

Southern Utah ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 5-4 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $207.18. On the other hand, FIU was 3-16 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Southern Utah is a solid 6.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.