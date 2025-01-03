Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: CCSU 9-4, St. Francis 5-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

CCSU is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Friday. They and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash have the home-court advantage, but the Blue Devils are expected to win by 5.5 points.

St. Francis is hoping to do what J&W-Prov. couldn't on Sunday: put an end to CCSU's winning streak, which now stands at three games. CCSU took their game with ease, bagging a 100-51 victory over J&W-Prov. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-15.

CCSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as J&W-Prov. only posted seven.

Meanwhile, St. Francis traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They fell 90-77 to Robert Morris two weeks ago.

CCSU's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4. As for St. Francis, their loss dropped their record down to 5-9.

CCSU was able to grind out a solid victory over St. Francis in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 71-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

CCSU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Francis and CCSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.