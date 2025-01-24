Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: LIU 10-11, St. Francis 7-13

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the LIU Sharks and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at DeGol Arena. The Sharks are coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

On Monday, LIU needed a bit of extra time to put away Mercyhurst. They came out on top against the Lakers by a score of 72-63.

Meanwhile, St. Francis fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Wagner on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 70-68. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Red Flash in their matchups with the Seahawks: they've now lost four in a row.

LIU pushed their record up to 10-11 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for St. Francis, their loss dropped their record down to 7-13.

Looking forward, LIU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

LIU was able to grind out a solid win over St. Francis in their previous matchup on Saturday, winning 64-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for LIU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

LIU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.


The over/under is 128.5 points.

LIU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.

  • Jan 18, 2025 - LIU 64 vs. St. Francis 51
  • Feb 03, 2024 - LIU 70 vs. St. Francis 67
  • Jan 19, 2024 - St. Francis 72 vs. LIU 66
  • Feb 18, 2023 - St. Francis 93 vs. LIU 82
  • Jan 14, 2023 - St. Francis 87 vs. LIU 68
  • Feb 17, 2022 - LIU 81 vs. St. Francis 63
  • Jan 08, 2022 - LIU 75 vs. St. Francis 70
  • Jan 08, 2021 - LIU 71 vs. St. Francis 58
  • Jan 07, 2021 - LIU 78 vs. St. Francis 75
  • Feb 23, 2020 - St. Francis 74 vs. LIU 71