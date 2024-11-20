Who's Playing

Penn State-Schuylkill Nittany Lions @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Penn State-Schuylkill 0-2, St. Francis 1-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After starting their season with five straight games on the road, St. Francis is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Penn State-Schuylkill Nittany Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at DeGol Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Saturday, St. Francis couldn't handle Mt St Mary's and fell 66-58. The Red Flash have struggled against the Mountaineers recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Penn State-Schuylkill had to start their season on the road last Saturday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They suffered a bruising 96-77 defeat at the hands of Md.-E. Shore.

Penn State-Schuylkill struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Md.-E. Shore posted 16.

St. Francis' loss dropped their record down to 1-4. As for Penn State-Schuylkill, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.