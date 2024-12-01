Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Radford 6-2, St. Francis 3-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Francis Red Flash will face off against the Radford Highlanders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at DeGol Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

St. Francis took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They walked away with an 88-78 victory over Lehigh.

Meanwhile, Radford beat PFW 69-56 on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Highlanders.

St. Francis' win bumped their record up to 3-5. As for Radford, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.