Stonehill Skyhawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Stonehill 8-8, St. Francis 5-10

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill Skyhawks and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash have the home-court advantage, but the Skyhawks are expected to win by one point.

The experts predicted Stonehill would be headed in after a victory, but Mercyhurst made sure that didn't happen. Stonehill opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-69 defeat to Mercyhurst.

Meanwhile, St. Francis' game on Friday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a hard 74-59 fall against CCSU. The Red Flash haven't had much luck with the Blue Devils recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Stonehill's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for St. Francis, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Stonehill has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like St. Francis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stonehill was able to grind out a solid win over St. Francis in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 72-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stonehill since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Stonehill is a slight 1-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

St. Francis and Stonehill both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.