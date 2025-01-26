Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Wagner 10-9, St. Francis 8-13

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Wagner is 9-1 against St. Francis since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 59.7 points per game this season, so the Red Flash's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The experts predicted Wagner would be headed in after a victory, but Mercyhurst made sure that didn't happen. Wagner took a 71-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mercyhurst on Friday.

Even though they lost, Wagner smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

St. Francis' found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to Wagner on Friday. St. Francis came out on top against LIU by a score of 74-64.

Wagner's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-9. As for St. Francis, their win bumped their record up to 8-13.

Wagner skirted past St. Francis 70-68 in their previous meeting on Monday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wagner has won 9 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.