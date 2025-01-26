Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Wagner 10-9, St. Francis 8-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wagner is 9-1 against St. Francis since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Seahawks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Friday, Wagner came up short against Mercyhurst and fell 71-66.

Even though they lost, Wagner smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

St. Francis' found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to Wagner on Friday. St. Francis walked away with a 74-64 victory over LIU.

Wagner's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-9. As for St. Francis, their win bumped their record up to 8-13.

While only Wagner took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, St. Francis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Wagner against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Wagner came out on top in a nail-biter against St. Francis when the teams last played on Monday, sneaking past 70-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Francis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Flash as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 124.5 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 9 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.