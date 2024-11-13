The No. 22 St. John's Red Storm (2-0) will play the third game of their season-opening four-game homestand when they host the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) on Wednesday night. St. John's opened the year with a 92-60 win over Fordham before cruising to a 96-73 win over Quinnipiac last Saturday, jumping into the top 25 for the first time since 2019. Wagner was blown out by then-No. 25 Rutgers last Wednesday, but it bounced back with a 94-52 win over NJCAA Manor College. This is the first meeting between these schools since 2019, with St. John's holding a 19-2 advantage in the all-time series.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's is favored by 24 points in the latest St. John's vs. Wagner odds, while the over/under is 144 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the St. John's vs. Wagner:

St. John's vs. Wagner spread: St. John's -23.5

St. John's vs. Wagner over/under: 143.5 points

St. John's vs. Wagner money line: St. John's -9091, Wagner +2040

St. John's vs. Wagner picks:

St. John's vs. Wagner streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's is finally ranked for the first time in six seasons, opening its second year under head coach Rick Pitino with a pair of blowout wins. The Red Storm have eight newcomers on this year's roster, but returning guard RJ Luis Jr. is the leading scorer through two games. He is averaging 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds after finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds against Quinnipiac on Saturday.

The Red Storm trailed by four points at halftime against the preseason favorite from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, but they shot 52.6% during a 61-point second half. Simeon Wilcher is off to a strong start as well, scoring 17 points against Fordham and 14 points against Quinnipiac. St. John's has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games dating back to last season.

Why Wagner can cover

Wagner gained valuable experience facing a ranked opponent in its season opener, falling to then-No. 25 Rutgers by 25 points. The Seahawks were 17.5-point underdogs in that game, so they have a bigger cushion as 23.5-point underdogs in this contest. Junior forward Keyontae Lewis had a team-high 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting in that game, while senior forward Tyje Kelton pulled down eight rebounds.

They were able to generate some positive momentum when they bounced back with a 42-point win over Manor College on Saturday, as Division II transfer Ja'Kair Sanchez had 17 points to lead five double-digit scorers. Kelton added 15 points in a game that Wagner shot 15 of 29 from 3-point range. The Seahawks have covered the spread in four of their last six games.

