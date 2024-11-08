Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stanford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Stanford is up 30-27 over CS Fullerton.

If Stanford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, CS Fullerton will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: CS Fullerton 0-1, Stanford 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The CS Fullerton Titans will face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Maples Pavilion.

CS Fullerton can't be to happy about their upcoming road match considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They fell 89-79 to Grand Canyon.

Meanwhile, Stanford took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put the hurt on Denver with a sharp 85-62 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 in the Cardinal's favor.

Stanford's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oziyah Sellers led the charge by going 10 for 15 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Stanford was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Denver only posted six.

CS Fullerton ended up a good deal behind Stanford in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, losing 70-54. Can CS Fullerton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

CS Fullerton is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Stanford is a big 13.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.