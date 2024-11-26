Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Grand Canyon 3-2, Stanford 6-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Acrisure Arena. The Antelopes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

Grand Canyon is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They strolled past Norfolk State with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 91-73. The success was a return to things as normal for the Antelopes, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 75-68 upset defeat to the Aggies.

Grand Canyon was working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Stanford waltzed into their game on Saturday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They skirted by the Broncos 71-69 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jaylen Blakes with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

It was another big night for Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 16 rebounds. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Oziyah Sellers, who went 10 for 18 en route to 23 points.

Grand Canyon now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Stanford, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Grand Canyon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.