Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Oregon 10-1, Stanford 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon Ducks will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at SAP Center at San Jose. The Cardinal are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

Oregon is hoping to do what Merrimack couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Stanford's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Stanford walked away with a 74-68 victory over Merrimack. The Cardinal's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Stanford's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Oziyah Sellers, who went 8 for 11 en route to 19 points. Sellers continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Maxime Raynaud was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon strolled past SF Austin with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 79-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jadrian Tracey, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Angel, who earned 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Stanford's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 10-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Stanford has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Stanford is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Stanford's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Oregon over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Oregon is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Ducks slightly, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.