Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stetson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Cent. Arkansas 43-21.

Stetson has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-10, Stetson 3-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center. The Bears are expected to lose this one by two points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, Cent. Arkansas earned a 71-65 win over Bellarmine.

Meanwhile, Stetson greeted the New Year with with a 78-62 victory over Western Georgia.

Even though they won, Stetson struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Western Georgia pulled down 13.

Cent. Arkansas' win bumped their record up to 5-10. As for Stetson, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-12.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Stetson is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Cent. Arkansas might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Cent. Arkansas came up short against Stetson in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 73-62. Can Cent. Arkansas avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stetson is a slight 2-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Stetson and Cent. Arkansas both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.