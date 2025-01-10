Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: LIU 6-11, Stonehill 9-8

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

After three games on the road, Stonehill is heading back home. They and the LIU Sharks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Merkert Gymnasium. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, Stonehill didn't have too much breathing room in their game against St. Francis, but they still walked away with a 64-60 victory.

LIU fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against Chicago State by a score of 53-39 on Sunday.

Even though they won, LIU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They're 1-2 when they just don't pass the ball.

Stonehill now has a winning record of 9-8. As for LIU, their victory bumped their record up to 6-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: Stonehill has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given Stonehill's sizable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Stonehill couldn't quite finish off LIU in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 and fell 63-60. Will Stonehill have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Stonehill and LIU both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.