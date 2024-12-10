Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Albany 6-4, Syracuse 4-4

What to Know

What to Know

After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They will welcome the Albany Great Danes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Syracuse couldn't handle Notre Dame and fell 69-64. The contest marked the Orange's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donnie Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jyare Davis was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 20 points.

Meanwhile, Albany fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Boston U. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 80-74 to the Terriers. The Great Danes' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Like Albany, they lost despite seeing results from several players. DeMarr Langford led the charge by going 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. Langford had some trouble finding his footing against American back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Syracuse has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season. As for Albany, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Syracuse has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6. Given Syracuse's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 12.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155 points.

