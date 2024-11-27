Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Cornell 4-2, Syracuse 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Syracuse is 8-0 against Cornell since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Syracuse Orange will host the Cornell Big Red at 7:00 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Syracuse is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Texas Tech on Friday. Syracuse took a 79-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas Tech.

Syracuse's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of J.J. Starling, who went 9 for 15 en route to 27 points, and Chris Bell, who earned 22 points. Bell had some trouble finding his footing against Texas on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Syracuse struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Cornell strolled past Iona with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 84-68.

Syracuse's defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for Cornell, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Syracuse has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Syracuse beat Cornell 81-70 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Does Syracuse have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cornell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse has won all of the games they've played against Cornell in the last 9 years.