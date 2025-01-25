Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Syracuse looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 33-32 lead against Pittsburgh.

If Syracuse keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-10 in no time. On the other hand, Pittsburgh will have to make due with a 12-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-6, Syracuse 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.72

What to Know

Pittsburgh and Syracuse are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange have the home-court advantage, but the Panthers are expected to win by 7.5 points.

Pittsburgh is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Saturday. They fell just short of Clemson by a score of 78-75. The Panthers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Pittsburgh saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Guillermo Diaz Graham, who earned ten points in addition to five assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Diaz Graham also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Ishmael Leggett, who earned 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Syracuse couldn't handle Clemson on Wednesday and fell 86-72. The Orange have struggled against the Tigers recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Syracuse's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of J.J. Starling, who went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points, and Eddie Lampkin Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. Lampkin Jr. is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Syracuse struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Clemson posted 17.

Pittsburgh's loss dropped their record down to 12-6. As for Syracuse, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Pittsburgh has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Syracuse, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Pittsburgh's sizable advantage in that area, Syracuse will need to find a way to close that gap.

Pittsburgh came up short against Syracuse in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 69-58. Can Pittsburgh avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a big 7.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse and Pittsburgh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.