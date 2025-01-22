Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Kansas 13-4, TCU 10-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kansas is 8-2 against TCU since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Jayhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

Kansas took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Kansas State by a score of 84-74. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Jayhawks considering their 57-point performance the game before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Dickinson, who went 12 for 19 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds. Dickinson had some trouble finding his footing against Iowa State on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Zeke Mayo, who went 7 for 13 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU posted their closest win since February 17, 2024 on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 victory over Baylor.

TCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ernest Udeh Jr. out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. Udeh Jr. is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Brendan Wenzel was another key player, scoring 17 points in addition to five rebounds.

Kansas has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for TCU, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-7.

Kansas skirted past TCU 83-81 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against TCU.