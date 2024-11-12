Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Drexel 2-0, Temple 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Temple is 5-0 against Drexel since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Temple Owls will host the Drexel Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Temple is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest win since December 6, 2023 on Friday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 103-74 victory over Monmouth. With the Owls ahead 54-33 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Temple got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamal Mashburn Jr. out in front who went 10 for 15 en route to 25 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Steve Settle III, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Drexel didn't have too much trouble with Colgate on Saturday as they won 73-56. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Dragons.

Kobe MaGee was the offensive standout of the match as he shot 6-for-8 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (six). Another player making a difference was Cole Hargrove, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Temple's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Drexel, their win was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Temple came out on top in a nail-biter against Drexel in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, sneaking past 66-64. Will Temple repeat their success, or does Drexel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

As for their next game, Temple is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-15-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Temple is a big 7.5-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Temple has won all of the games they've played against Drexel in the last 7 years.