Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Texas A&M looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Oklahoma. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

If Texas A&M keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-5 in no time. On the other hand, Oklahoma will have to make due with a 15-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Oklahoma 15-4, Texas A&M 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas A&M is heading back home. They and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Texas A&M lost 70-69 to Texas on a last-minute layup From Tramon Mark. The loss hurts even more since the Aggies were up 51-29 with 17:05 left in the second.

Despite the loss, Texas A&M had strong showings from Wade Taylor IV, who earned 15 points along with three steals, and Manny Obaseki, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points. What's more, Taylor IV also posted a 62.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 32 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma posted their closest victory since November 27, 2024 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Arkansas 65-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Sooners.

Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to Jeremiah Fears, who earned 16 points along with five rebounds.

Texas A&M's defeat dropped their record down to 15-5. As for Oklahoma, their victory bumped their record up to 15-4.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Texas A&M has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Oklahoma, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Texas A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Oklahoma will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas A&M skirted past Oklahoma 80-78 when the teams last played on January 8th. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Oklahoma's Brycen Goodine, who went 9 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points plus three steals. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Texas A&M still be able to contain Goodine? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 8.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M and Oklahoma both have 1 win in their last 2 games.