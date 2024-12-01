Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Texas State 4-3, Texas So. 2-5

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

The Texas State Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas So. Tigers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at H&PE Arena. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, Texas State beat Ohio 74-65.

Tylan Pope was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Texas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Texas So. finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against A&M-Kingsville by a score of 80-72 on Wednesday.

Texas State now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Texas So., their victory bumped their record up to 2-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas So. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.