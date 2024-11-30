Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Colorado 50-29.

Texas Tech already has four blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: N. Colorado 6-2, Texas Tech 5-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas Tech. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the N. Colorado Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

If N. Colorado heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Texas Tech took over last week. Texas Tech came out on top against Syracuse by a score of 79-74 on Friday.

Texas Tech can attribute much of their success to Darrion Williams, who went 9 for 14 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was JT Toppin, who scored 15 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks.

Texas Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Syracuse only racked up eight.

N. Colorado aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to three. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 92-50 victory over N. New Mexico. The Bears have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 20 points or more this season.

Texas Tech's win bumped their record up to 5-1. As for N. Colorado, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Texas Tech has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Texas Tech against N. Colorado in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, as the team secured a 93-62 victory. Does Texas Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Colorado turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 21.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.