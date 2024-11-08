Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-0, Texas Tech 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas Tech is 3-0 against Northwestern State since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the Northwestern State Demons at 9:00 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena. The two teams are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Texas Tech is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Tuesday. They steamrolled past Bethune-Cook. 94-61. With the Red Raiders ahead 50-28 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than JT Toppin, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks. Another player making a difference was Chance McMillian, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Monday. They blew past Dallas Christian, posting a 96-55 victory.

Texas Tech took their win against Northwestern State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 73-49. In that matchup, Texas Tech amassed a halftime lead of 42-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

As for their next game, Texas Tech is probably looking forward to this one considering their 34 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 34-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 34-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech has won all of the games they've played against Northwestern State in the last 6 years.