Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Texas A&M 7-2, Texas Tech 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dickies Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Texas A&M is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Wake Forest by a score of 57-44 on Tuesday. The 57-point effort marked the Aggies' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Texas A&M's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Andersson Garcia, who scored five points along with 16 rebounds and three steals. Wade Taylor IV was another key player, earning 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech earned a 76-62 victory over DePaul on Wednesday.

Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former went 8 for 14 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds and two steals and the latter went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Williams' evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Texas A&M's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for Texas Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 7-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas A&M has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Texas Tech is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.