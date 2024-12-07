Who's Playing

Defiance Yellow Jackets @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Defiance 0-1, Toledo 5-3

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will face off against the Defiance Yellow Jackets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Defiance is facing Toledo at the wrong time: Toledo suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They were dealt a punishing 85-52 defeat at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies. The Rockets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Defiance kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 75-52 punch to the gut against Oakland. The Yellow Jackets just can't catch a break and have now endured four losses in a row dating back to last season.

This is the second loss in a row for Toledo and nudges their season record down to 5-3. As for Defiance, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.