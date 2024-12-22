Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Bryant 6-7, Towson 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Towson Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at TU Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.4 points per game this season.

Bryant will head into Saturday's contest ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Fordham last Saturday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 22-point defeat they were dealt last Wednesday. Bryant fell just short of Fordham by a score of 86-84. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Bulldogs, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

Despite the loss, Bryant had strong showings from Earl Timberlake, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and Kvonn Cramer, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points. What's more, Timberlake also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Towson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to Robert Morris. The Tigers got off to an early lead (up 19 with 3:24 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Towson's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyler Tejada, who went 12 for 21 en route to 30 points. Tejada's performance made up for a slower game against Duquesne last Saturday.

Bryant now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Towson, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Bryant just can't miss this season, having nailed 46.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their field goals this season. Given Bryant's sizable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bryant is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Both have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 3-8.

Odds

Towson is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Bryant has won both of the games they've played against Towson in the last 2 years.