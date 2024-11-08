Who's Playing

Dallas Christian Crusaders @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Dallas Christian 0-5, TX A&M-CC 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Dallas Christian Crusaders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Dugan Wellness Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

TX A&M-CC is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They took a 90-73 bruising from Purdue on Monday.

Owen Dease put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. What's more, he also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Dian Wright-Forde, who had ten points.

Meanwhile, Dallas Christian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 96-55 defeat at the hands of Northwestern State. The Crusaders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Dallas Christian struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Northwestern State racked up 15.

Everything came up roses for TX A&M-CC against Dallas Christian in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 104-45 victory. In that match, TX A&M-CC amassed a halftime lead of 57-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Series History

TX A&M-CC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.