Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Arkansas State 8-3, UAB 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UAB Blazers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

UAB is headed into the matchup following a big win against Prairie View on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. UAB steamrolled past Prairie View 95-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UAB to victory, but perhaps none more so than Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 17 rebounds. Lendeborg has become a key player for UAB: the team is 3-1 when he posts at least eight rebounds, but 2-4 otherwise. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyren Moore, who earned 14 points plus six assists.

UAB was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Prairie View only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They managed an 83-79 victory over the Mavericks.

The win got UAB back to even at 5-5. As for Arkansas State, their victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-3.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UAB just can't miss this season, having drained 47.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Arkansas State, though, as they've only made 40.2% of their field goals this season. Given UAB's sizable advantage in that area, Arkansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

UAB suffered a grim 87-68 defeat to Arkansas State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will UAB have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.